Multiwavelength Study Of X-ray Sources In Two Intermediate Age Clusters

At the age of 5-10 Myrs, star formation winds down and massive stars begin to explode, forming compact objects: neutron stars (NSs) or black holes (BHs). If a cluster is sufficiently young, some of these compact objects, with low supernova kick velocities, may not have escaped the cluster yet, or they may remain bound to their stellar companion. We performed a detailed study of X-ray sources in Trumpler 18 and a part of the Cygnus OB2 region to look for these exotic sources. We matched multi-wavelength information from the GAIA, 2MASS and WISE catalogues for all X-ray sources, assessed their cluster memberships, and classified their source types using our machine-learning classification pipeline. We will present the results of our analysis and discuss various other populations (e.g., coronally active stars, ABs, etc) inhabiting these intermediate age clusters.