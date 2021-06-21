The X-ray Sources In The Star Cluster Ngc 3532

We used archival data from Chandra X-ray Observatory as well as the data from Cerro-Tololo Intern-American Observatory and other surveys, to study the X-ray properties of the open cluster NGC 3532. A total of 417 X-ray sources were detected in the cluster. Of those, 318 have optical counterparts. We used GAIA EDR3 catalog to help determine cluster membership. We present a preliminary analysis of the archival data, including color-magnitude diagrams, theoretical modeling, X-ray spectral analysis, and X-ray source classifications obtained with the help of machine-learning. Majority of the X-ray sources appear to be consistent with main sequence stars, with a few sources showing signs of more exotic types.