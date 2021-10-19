Skip to main content
Emirates Mars Mission (EMM) — Hope Probe — Status

Presentation #100.01 in the session “Mars”.

by Hessa Almatroushi, Omran Sharaf, Mohsen AlAwadhi, Suhail AlDhafri, Khuloud Alharmoodi, Zakareyya AlShamsi, Nour AlTeneiji, Sarah Amiri, Hoor AlMazmi, Noora Almheiri, Mariam AlShamsi, Eman Altunaiji, Khalid Badri, Fatma Lootah, Maryam Yousuf, Amal AlHammadi, Pete Withnell, Nicolas Ferrington, Michelle Kelley, Daniel Kubitschek, Brett Landin, Emily Pilinski, Heather Reed, Sean Ryan, Christopher Sanders, Christopher Tomso, Ray Wrigley, Justin Deighan, David Brain, Michael Chaffin, Gregory Holsclaw, Sonal Jain, Bruce Jakosky, Andrew Jones, Philip Christensen, Christopher Edwards, Scott England, Francois Forget, Matthew Fillingim, Michael Smith, Robert Lillis, Janet Luhmann, Mikki Osterloo, Michael Wolff, Eric Carranza, and Jeff Parker
The Emirates Mars Mission (EMM) — Hope Probe — is the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) first mission to Mars and is the first Arab mission to another planet. Hope arrived at Mars on February 9, 2021 carrying three scientific instruments to study the Martian atmosphere in visible, ultraviolet, and infrared wavelengths. EMM is the first to provide a near-complete geographical coverage with diurnal measurements for a period of one Martian year. This will provide scientists with valuable understanding of the changes to the Martian atmosphere today through the achievement of three scientific objectives: A. Characterize the state of the Martian lower atmosphere on global scales and its geographic, diurnal and seasonal variability. B. Correlate rates of thermal and photochemical atmospheric escape with conditions in the collisional Martian atmosphere. C. Characterize the spatial structure and variability of key constituents in the Martian exosphere. The presentation will focus on the status of the mission and its science, in addition to providing overview of the three scientific instruments and mission milestones.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
