Abstract
Published on Oct 03, 2021

Array of Small Telescope with Synthetic Tracking for NEO Discovery

Presentation #101.02 in the session “Asteroid Surveys: Gotta Catch 'em All”.

by Michael Shao, navtej saini, C. Zhai, and Russel Trahan
Synthetic tracking searches for NEOs using ~100 images of 5 sec exposures. The images are added with a shift/add algorithm with ~10,000 different velocity vectors. The short single exposure is sky background limited and avoid trailing losses due to a streaked image. This allows small 28cm telescopes to obtain sensitivity to ~20.8 mag, with ~2.5 arcsec images. Modern low cost 60Mpix CMOS cameras coupled to a fast f/2.2 consumer Schmidt telescope gives a 7.3sqdeg FOV. We will describe the performance and operation of a 3 telescope array and an automated follow up telescope (36cm dia) and perhaps an additional 4 telescope array scheduled to be installed in ~september. When all 7 survey telescopes are operational we should be able to search ~50 sqdeg to 20.8mag in 500sec. The main advantage of using multiple small telescopes comes from the very low cost of mass produced optics and sensors.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
