Direct Simulation Monte-Carlo Model of Forbidden Oxygen Emission Lines in Comets

The main components of cometary ices (H 2 O, CO 2 and CO) are precious clues leading to the solar system formation. Although both H 2 O and CO can be observed from the ground-based facilities through the infrared wavelength window, CO 2 cannot be accessed from the ground due to severe atmospheric absorption. Consequently, cometary CO 2 can only be observed with space-telescopes or spacecrafts.

When metastable oxygen atom (1S) produced by the photo-dissociation of H 2 O (or other O-bearing molecules) and decays to the excited state (1D) without collisions, the forbidden emission lines at 557.7nm (“green line”) can be observed. The oxygen atom in 1D state emits the “red doublet” (at 630.0nm, 636.4nm) associated with the radiative transition to the ground state. These forbidden oxygen emission lines are usually observed in cometary spectrum as a proxy of the CO 2 /H 2 O mixing ratio in comets. A model of forbidden oxygen emission in cometary coma is necessary to interpret observed forbidden oxygen emission lines and to determine the CO 2 /H 2 O ratio. However, present models are insufficient consideration of detailed dynamics of products (molecules or atoms) in photo-dissociation reactions.