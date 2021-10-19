What Can the Spatial Distribution of the H Corona at Callisto Tell Us about the Nature of Its Sublimated H₂O Atmosphere?

Given the limited information known about Callisto’s atmosphere as well as the interrelation between atmospheric and surface processes, it is difficult to ascertain composition, abundances, and sources and sinks. Thus, the integration of the few observations available into physical models is required to better understand Callisto’s atmosphere until forthcoming observations can provide more information. In this respect, the detection of the spatial extent of the H corona at Callisto [1], assuming, as suggested, that it is produced primarily by photodissociation of sublimated H 2 O, can in principle be used to help constrain the ice content on it surface. We explore this parameter space using Direct Simulation Monte Carlo [2] models of Callisto’s atmosphere composed of sublimated H 2 O and its photochemical products, H and H 2 . We also consider how these species are affected by interactions with a relatively dense O 2 component suggested to be present (e.g., [3]). We focus on two significantly different models for H 2 O production in which: (1) the ice and dark, non-ice/ice-poor material are intimately mixed and H 2 O primarily sublimates at Callisto’s warm day-side temperatures (e.g., [4-7]); and (2) the ice and dark, non-ice/ice-poor material are segregated (e.g., [8-10]) and H 2 O sublimates only from the ice patches at their local temperatures [11].

