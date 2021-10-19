Establishing the population of asteroids located wholly inside the orbit of Venus

Near-Earth asteroid population models predict a small population of asteroids located entirely within the orbit of Venus. We report the discovery of the first inner-Venus asteroid (IVA), 2020 AV2, which was first detected by the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF) on the Samuel Oschin Telescope 48-inch telescope at Palomar Observatory on 2020 January 4. Recovery observations by the Spectral Energy Distribution Machine on the Palomar 60-inch Telescope and the Lulin Optical Telescope at Lulin Observatory in late 2021 November and at SOAR and Las Campanas Observatory greatly extended its orbit to ~560 days confirm its location inside the orbit of Venus and allowing for detail investigation of its dynamical evolution. Comparison with the NEO model reveals its likely source location in agreement with recent spectroscopic observations. In addition, we provide an estimate of our observational completeness for detecting inner-Venus asteroids with ZTF with implications on the expected number of their detection.