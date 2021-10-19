Detection of the Yarkovsky effect for the most promising Yarkovsky candidates

In 2018 Gaia collaboration published data release 2 which contains precise astrometry of 14 099 Small Solar System objects including: Near Earth Asteroids, Main Belt Asteroids, Trojans, and two Trans-Neptunian objects. Observations were collected for 22 months in 2014-2016. The total number of observations are 1 977 702. GAIA DR2 precision is < 10 mas, and the residuals are < 1 mas for the objects with magnitude < G~18.

The Gaia DR2 observations have never been used for the Yarkovsky determination before. We transformed ground-based astrometry, satellite astrometry, radar measurements and GAIA DR2 asteroids observations to ADES format (Astrometry Data Exchange Standard). We determined the Yarkovsky effect for sample objects with OrbFit software using all available data. High precision GAIA DR2 asteroid astrometry has an impact on the determination of Yarkovsky drift but because of the limited number of observations and observing span covered, a higher number of detection will be possible with the next release of the catalogue. Gaia observations will open the door for the Yarkovsky detection for more and further objects like Main Belt Asteroids.