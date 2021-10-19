Physical Properties and Origin of Active Outer Main-belt Asteroid 2005 XR132

We discover a tail-like structure along the anti-solar direction of the outer main-belt asteroid 2005 XR 132 (hereafter XR 132 ) with the Lulin One-meter Telescope (LOT) in early April. XR 132 is located slightly within the Hilda asteroid group with a semi-major axis equal to 3.76 au and a moderately eccentric orbit (e = 0.432). It is the first report of coma activity since XR 132 was discovered as an asteroidal object in 2005. We have a brief study to understand the origin and cometary activity of XR 132 using broad-band photometry and dynamical simulation.

The syndyne and synchrone dust simulation based on our deep exposed image indicate that cometary activity had begun around 120 days before our observation. The Pan-STARRS 1 and ZTF archived image also coincide with this simulating result that XR 132 seems as a diffused source and the apparent brightness is slightly brighter than the MPC prediction since mid-January of this year. Looking back to the early image before this perihelion passage, the CTIO DECam images taken in 2014 showed a point-like source under co-adding 40s*5 VR-band exposure. So far we do not have enough observing data to support the repetition of the cometary activity of XR 132 . The broad-band multi-color photometry reveals an S-type surface feature on XR 132 . It is an important signature indicating the dust color of an active short-period comet. No significant short-term brightness variation was detected in our 6-hours high cadence observation.