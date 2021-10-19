Upper Limits on the Escape of Volatiles from (486958) Arrokoth Using New Horizons Alice Ultraviolet Spectrograph Observations

During the New Horizons flyby of Kuiper Belt object (486958) Arrokoth on 1 January 2019, a search was made for escaping volatiles. Using the Alice spectrograph, appulse observations of both the Sun and the star HD42954 were performed to look for signatures of far-ultraviolet absorption by various species. No escaping volatiles were detected, and in this talk we present upper limits to the escape rates for several species using a Haser model for the maximum line-of-sight column densities that would be undetected at 3 sigma. These results may be of use in models for the formation and evolution of Kuiper Belt objects.