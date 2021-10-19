The Evaporation Driven Evolution of Close-in Exoplanets

No comments here
Presentation #200.04 in the session “Exoplanets”.
The observed exoplanet population unveiled by recent detection programs is billions of years old, distinctly separated in time from the planet formation process that only lasted ~10-100 Myr. I will argue that photo evaporation driven atmospheric escape has been one of the key evolutionary drivers shaping the exoplanet population we observed today. By understanding how these planet evolve in time, I will show we can place some intriguing constraints on how they formed.