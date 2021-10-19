Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Oct 03, 2021

The Evaporation Driven Evolution of Close-in Exoplanets

Presentation #200.04 in the session “Exoplanets”.

by James Owen
Published onOct 03, 2021
The observed exoplanet population unveiled by recent detection programs is billions of years old, distinctly separated in time from the planet formation process that only lasted ~10-100 Myr. I will argue that photo evaporation driven atmospheric escape has been one of the key evolutionary drivers shaping the exoplanet population we observed today. By understanding how these planet evolve in time, I will show we can place some intriguing constraints on how they formed.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
