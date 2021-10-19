We are now in year 3 of the DECam Ecliptic Exploration Project (DEEP), an NOAO/NOIRLab survey program to carry out a deep search of the faint outer Solar System with the Dark Energy Camera (DEcam) and the 4-meter Blanco telescope at the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile. In this talk we will present (i) a brief summary of our technical approaches to searching for faint trans-Neptunian objects (TNOs); (ii) new results for our measured magnitude distribution of TNOs; (iii) partial lightcurves for some TNOs; and (iv) partial lightcurves for asteroids serendipitously detected in our DEEP fields. A series of papers presenting the survey design and these results is in preparation. This work is supported by grants from NASA and NSF.