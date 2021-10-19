Skip to main content
Year 3 of the DECam Ecliptic Exploration Project (DEEP)

by David Trilling, David Gerdes, Cesar Fuentes, Mario Juric, Ed Lin, Larissa Markwardt, Andrew McNeill, Scott Sheppard, Chad Trujillo, Matthew Holman, Michael Mommert, William Oldroyd, Matthew Payne, Darin Ragozzine, Andrew Rivkin, Hilke Schlichting, Hayden Smotherman, Ryder Strauss, Kevin Napier, Christiano Beach, Gabe Gowman, Jiaming Pan, Anna Simpson, and Steven Stetzler
We are now in year 3 of the DECam Ecliptic Exploration Project (DEEP), an NOAO/NOIRLab survey program to carry out a deep search of the faint outer Solar System with the Dark Energy Camera (DEcam) and the 4-meter Blanco telescope at the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile. In this talk we will present (i) a brief summary of our technical approaches to searching for faint trans-Neptunian objects (TNOs); (ii) new results for our measured magnitude distribution of TNOs; (iii) partial lightcurves for some TNOs; and (iv) partial lightcurves for asteroids serendipitously detected in our DEEP fields. A series of papers presenting the survey design and these results is in preparation. This work is supported by grants from NASA and NSF.

