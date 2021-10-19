Skip to main content
Published on Oct 03, 2021

Presentation #204.07 in the session “Dust, Meteoroids, Meteors”.

by Althea Moorhead
Modeling the meteoroid environment far from the ecliptic plane

NASA’s Meteoroid Engineering Model (MEM) is a piece of software that describes the meteoroid environment encountered by spacecraft in the inner solar system. MEM’s algorithms take advantage of the fact that the vast majority of spacecraft remain close to the ecliptic plane in order to make several simplifying assumptions. However, this results in a model that cannot describe the environment for spacecraft such as Ulysses that travel far from the ecliptic, and limits the potential to validate the model using impact signatures from asteroids on inclined orbits. We present a new version of the code, numbered 3.1-alpha, that correctly computes the meteoroid flux and directionality far from the ecliptic, and compare our results with zodiacal light data.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
