Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Oct 03, 2021

Non-Keplerian Orbit Fitting Of TNO Binaries

Presentation #205.03 in the session “TNO Binaries”.

by Benjamin Proudfoot, Darin Ragozzine, and Dallin Spencer
Published onOct 03, 2021
Non-Keplerian Orbit Fitting Of TNO Binaries

A high number of transneptunian objects are part of binary systems. By studying the orbits of these binaries, a great deal can be revealed about the objects’ formation, mass, and other physical properties. However, with ever increasing observational baselines and improvement of modeling techniques, a new generation of orbit analyses is now possible. This new generation of analyses, using advanced statistical techniques and cutting-edge orbital integrators, can place valuable constraints on the shapes and spin poles of transneptunian binaries. Core to this new generation of analyses is the inclusion of non-Keplerian effects caused by the aspherical shapes of transneptunian binaries. To do this, we have developed MultiMoon, a non-Keplerian astrometric orbit fitting tool. Using MultiMoon, we have begun to explore the shapes and spin poles of a few transneptunian binaries, including Haumea, Manwe-Thorondor, 2002 UX25, Salacia-Actaea and others. In this presentation, we will share some of the key results of our ongoing analyses and discuss some unique insights into these complex dynamical systems.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with