Scaling K2: 13 Newly Validated Planets from NASA’s K2 Mission

Our team has recently compiled the first uniform, demographics-ready catalog of planet candidates from K2, spanning campaigns 1-8 and 10-18. This catalog includes several hundred previously published candidates and several hundred newly discovered candidates. Here we present 13 newly validated planets from the catalog, with sufficient follow-up observations to statistically establish their planetary nature. The new planets include a multi-planet system of sub-Neptunes, a planet on the edge of the hot Neptune desert, and a number of super-Earth planets amenable to mass measurements with radial velocity.