Abstract
Published on Oct 03, 2021

Scaling K2: 13 Newly Validated Planets from NASA’s K2 Mission

Presentation #209.01 in the session “Exoplanets and Systems: Discovery and Data Analysis”.

by Jessie Christiansen, Jonathon Zink, Sakhee Bhure, Kevin Hardegree-Ullman, and Scaling K2 Team
Published onOct 03, 2021
Our team has recently compiled the first uniform, demographics-ready catalog of planet candidates from K2, spanning campaigns 1-8 and 10-18. This catalog includes several hundred previously published candidates and several hundred newly discovered candidates. Here we present 13 newly validated planets from the catalog, with sufficient follow-up observations to statistically establish their planetary nature. The new planets include a multi-planet system of sub-Neptunes, a planet on the edge of the hot Neptune desert, and a number of super-Earth planets amenable to mass measurements with radial velocity.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
