Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Oct 03, 2021

Realistic Simulations of Novel Exoplanet Observatories

Presentation #212.05 in the session “Giant Planets, Exoplanets and Systems”.

by Kathleen McIntyre, Joseph Harrington, David Wright, and Enzo Pascale
Published onOct 03, 2021
Realistic Simulations of Novel Exoplanet Observatories

Next-generation ground- and space-based infrared telescopes will be capable of measuring the atmospheric compositions of smaller and cooler planets than previous-workhorses Spitzer or Hubble. It is critical that we understand the limitations of these new and upcoming instruments prior to making observations in order to maximize the science returns from low-signal sources without taking years to refine observing strategies and analysis techniques. We use modified versions of ExoSim to model planned and proposed ground- and space-based instruments with high detail, including various realistic systematics and noise sources. These simulations will inform upcoming observing strategies, and new simulations can be readily applied to additional observatories. Additionally, this work enables end-to-end testing of exoplanet data-analysis pipelines, including signal extraction and systematics mitigation. This project was supported by NASA Exoplanets Research Program grant NNX17AB62G.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with