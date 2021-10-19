Determining Hill Stability of Triple Stellar Systems with Confirmed Exoplanets

The universe contains a multitude of stellar systems with configurations that range from single star systems up to sextuplet star systems. A percentage of these multi-star systems contain exoplanets. Out of a total of 35 multi-stellar systems with exoplanets, 33 are triple-star systems. This work aims to provide insight into the dynamics of such systems by determining the topological boundary that forbids close encounters for an infinite time, otherwise known as Hill stability. Motivated by this, we apply the criterion established in Walker (1983) to determine the Hill stability of the triple stellar components by calculating the stability coefficient and comparing it with the semi-major axis coefficient of the system. Additionally, we extend it to corroborate the Hill stability of the planets within. We found 17 triple stellar systems out of the 18 in our sample to be Hill stable. Within these 17 systems, 29 planets are shown to be Hill stable as well.