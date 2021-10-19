Deep Dive Simulated Spectra of Some Potentially Promising Roman Coronagraph Targets

Space-based direct imaging of exoplanets is one of the highest priorities in exoplanet science. The Coronagraph instrument on the NASA flagship Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is primed to achieve contrast levels that should enable it to directly image Jupiter-sized exoplanets. In order to prepare for this capability, an understanding of the atmospheres and orbits of the optimal observational targets is necessary ahead of time. We discuss simulations of planets that may be favorable observational targets for the Roman Coronagraph, with a focus on Ups And d and HR8799 e and d. These simulations include different potential atmospheric and orbital states and the ability of potential multi-epoch observations to extricate system and planetary properties. We also discuss observational strategies that may need to be considered given complications in these systems.