Simulating radiative feedback of photochemical hazes in general circulation models of hot Jupiters

Photochemical hazes are expected to form in the atmospheres of many hot Jupiters and warm Neptunes and produce aerosol features in the transmission spectra of these planets. Yet, 3D general circulation models (GCMs) of these planets so far have largely focused on condensate clouds without including photochemical hazes. Our recent GCM simulations of hot Jupiter HD 189733b showed that the horizontal distribution of photochemical hazes depends on atmospheric circulation, demonstrating the need to further study photochemical hazes with GCMs (Steinrueck et al. 2021, MNRAS, 504(2), 2783-2799). At the same time, one-dimensional radiative transfer models predict that absorption and scattering by hazes could change the temperature profile by several hundred Kelvin and therefore affect the circulation. In this talk, we present new GCM simulations of hot Jupiter HD 189733b that include the radiative effects of photochemical hazes. We investigate how temperature structure, atmospheric circulation, and haze mass mixing ratio change with and without radiative feedback from hazes. Furthermore, we compare results from wavelength-dependent and double-gray models used for the description of the radiative transfer. Finally, we examine how the changes of the atmospheric properties and haze distribution affect model transit spectra and compare to near-infrared, optical and UV observations of HD 189733b.