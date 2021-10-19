Active Solar-Like Stars and the Production of Prebiotically Relevant Molecules in Young Earth’s Like Exoplanet

The magnetic activity of young G type stars produces elevated ionizing radiation fluxes for its planetary system. X-ray, Extreme UV, flare radiation and the associated precipitating energetic particles accelerated in in coronal mass ejection driven shocks can drive complex chemistry in the exoplanetary atmosphere, and ignite the production of complex molecules (Airapetian et al., 2016; Hayworth et al. 2021).

To address the efficiency of the production of prebiotic molecules in young Earth-like environments, we developed and coupled a set of atmospheric models that account for the determination of the flux of precipitating particle, its ionization/dissociation effects in the planetary atmosphere, and the subsequent chemistry that leads to the creation of prebiotic molecules and greenhouse gases.

We show that the productions rates are high enough to provide critical input for the origin of prebiotic molecules on the early Earth.

Overall, the impact of the space weather on the atmospheric photochemistry should not be neglected when assessing the factors of habitability of the environments of young rocky (exo)planets.