Abstract
Published on Oct 03, 2021

Rotation period determination of NASA Lucy mission target (52246) Donaldjohanson

Presentation #306.19 in the session “Asteroids, the Moon, and Meteorites”.

by Marin Ferrais, Emmanuel Jehin, Jean Manfroid, Youssef Moulane, Khalid Barkaoui, and Zouhair Benkhaldoun
Published onOct 03, 2021
(52246) Donaldjohanson is a small 4 km in diameter main-belt asteroid, and a C-type belonging to the Erigone collisional family [1]. The Lucy Mission is a NASA Discovery class mission that will launch a spacecraft in October 2021 to explore several Jupiter Trojan asteroids. On its way to Jupiter’s orbit, Lucy will first encounter Donaldjohanson in 2025. However, few physical characteristics are known about this body at present time.

Here, we present new photometric observations of Donaldjohanson acquired from November 2020 to February 2021 with the two 60-cm TRAPPIST telescopes [3]. During this apparition, we obtained 91 individual series that revealed a very slow rotator featuring a large amplitude of the rotational lightcurve. We determined a rotation period of ~252 h and an amplitude of ~1 magnitude.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
