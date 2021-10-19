Dynamical properties of V-type asteroids from Cell I and Cell II

Through numerical modeling, Nesvorny et al. (2008) showed that asteroids can migrate due to Yarkovsky drift and resonances to outside of the boundaries of the Vesta family.

We performe photometric observations and determine spins and shapes of V-type objects in Cell I and Cell II in order to characterize the dynamical properties of these asteroids more accurately. The results of dynamical modelling show that some asteroids may have migrated to their current location from the Vesta family within ~2 Gy. There are objects, however, whose origin in another parent body may also be plausible. This may support the hypothesis that the number of differentiated basaltic objects in the inner and middle Main Belt should be much higher than previously assumed.

Numerical integration for ~10 asteroids in Cell I and Cell II performed in different variants allowed us to estimate the maximum and average values of Yarkovsky drift that could potentially occur depending on the chosen rotation model.