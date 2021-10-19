More Evidence that Pluto’s Atmosphere is Freezing Out: Central Flash Results from the 15-AUG-2018 Occultation

Pluto’s bulk atmosphere is supported by the vapor pressure of N2 ice, the most volatile of its surface constituents. The vapor pressure of N2 is a steep function of temperature: a 1.5 K increase leads to a doubling of Pluto's surface pressure and column abundance [1]. As Pluto’s heliocentric distance has increased since its perihelion in 1988, a spectator sport has evolved — watching and waiting for Pluto’s bulk atmosphere to decrease due to expected drops in N2 surface temperatures. Despite a 20% decrease in received sunlight between 1988 and 2015, Pluto’s surface pressure increased over that period by roughly a factor of 2x per decade [2].

Recent models of Pluto's evolving surface pressure include scenarios in which Pluto’s maximum surface pressure occurs in this decade [2,3]. An occultation observed on 6-JUL-2019 [4] suggests that Pluto’s surface pressure decreased by 20% from the 11.5 μbar value reported from the New Horizons flyby on 14-JUL-2015 [5]. We observed an occultation of a V=13.0 star by Pluto on 15-AUG-2018 from about two dozen sites, including two located within 26 km of the central chord. The two lightcurves, observed at 5 and 10 Hz, yield a best-fit surface pressure of 11.13 ± 0.4 μbar. Central flash features constrain the geometry of the shadow path with incredibly small uncertainty (0.5 km rms), an improvement over the single-chord analysis of [3].

