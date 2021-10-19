Skip to main content
Published on Oct 03, 2021

Time-series and Phase-curve Photometry of the Episodically Active Asteroid (6478) Gault in a Quiescent State Using APO, GROWTH, P200, and ZTF

Presentation #309.02 in the session “Main Belt Asteroids”.

by Josiah Purdum, Zhong-Yi Lin, Bryce Bolin, Kritti Sharma, Philip Choi, Varun Bhalerao, Josef Hanus, Harsh Kumar, Robert Quimby, Joannes Van Roestel, Chengxing Zhai, Yanga Fernandez, Carey Lisse, Dennis Bodewits, Christoffer Fremling, Nathan Golovich, Chen-Yen Hsu, Wing-Huen Ip, Chow-Choong Ngeow, Navtej Saini, Michael Shao, Yuhan Yao, Tomas Ahumada, Shreya Anand, Igor Andreoni, Kevin Burdge, Rick Burruss, Chan-Kao Chang, Chris Copperwheat, Michael Coughlin, Kishalay De, Richard Dekany, Alexandre Delacroix, Andrew Drake, Dmitry Duev, Matthew Graham, David Hale, Erik Kool, Mansi Kasliwal, Iva Kostadinova, Shrinivas Kulkarni, Russ Laher, Ashish Mahabal, Frank Masci, Przemyslaw Mróz, James Neill, Reed Riddle, Hector Rodriguez, Roger Smith, Richard Walters, Lin Yan, and Jeffry Zolkower
We observed the episodically active asteroid (6478) Gault in 2020 with multiple telescopes in Asia and North America and found that it is no longer active after its recent outbursts at the end of 2018 and the start of 2019. The inactivity during this apparition allowed us to measure the absolute magnitude of Gault of Hr = 14.63 ± 0.02, Gr = 0.21 ± 0.02 from our secular phase-curve observations. In addition, we were able to constrain Gault’s rotation period using timeseries photometric lightcurves taken over 17 hr on multiple days in 2020 August, September, and October. The photometric lightcurves have a repeating <0.05 mag feature suggesting that (6478) Gault has a rotation period of ∼2.5 hr and may have a semispherical or top-like shape, much like the near-Earth asteroids Ryugu and Bennu. The rotation period of ∼2.5 hr is near the expected critical rotation period for an asteroid with the physical properties of (6478) Gault, suggesting that its activity observed over multiple epochs is due to surface mass shedding from its fast rotation spin-up by the Yarkovsky–O’Keefe–Radzievskii–Paddack effect.

