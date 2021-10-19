Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Oct 03, 2021

Physical characterization of the active asteroid (6478) Gault from a multi-apparition campaign (2018–2020)

Presentation #309.04 in the session “Main Belt Asteroids”.

by Maxime Devogele, Marin Ferrais, Emmanuel Jehin, Nicholas Moskovitz, Brian Skiff, Stephen Levine, Annika Gustafsson, Davide Farnocchia, Marco Micheli, Galin Borisov, Manfroid Jean, Youssef Moulane, Zouhair Benkhaldoun, Artem Burdanov, Francisco Pozuelos, Michael Gillon, Julien de Wit, Simon Green, Philippe Bendjoya, Jean-Pierre Rivet, Luy Abe, Vernet David, Colin Chandler, and Chadwick Trujillo
(6478) Gault is a main-belt asteroid that was found to display cometary activity in late 2018-early 2019 [1]. During its 2018-2019 apparition, Gault experienced several activity events leading to the development of up to three distinct tails [2,3,4]. Many hypotheses such as impacts with smaller objects, YORP induced spin-up [5], sublimation of volatiles [6], or even the presence of a satellite in a highly eccentric and chaotic orbit, were considered to explain these events.

In this talk we present new photometric and spectroscopic observations of Gault obtained during the 2018-2019 and 2020 apparitions. These observations were obtained both when Gault was active (during the 2018-2019 apparition) and when it was found to be inactive during the 2020 apparition. For the first time we determine an accurate rotation period with high confidence of P=2.4929 ± 0.0003 h with a low amplitude of only 0.06 mag. This rotation period associated with a low lightcurve amplitude is consistent with a bulk density no smaller than 1.85 g cm3 in order for its activity to be triggered by the YORP spin-up mechanism. Our spectral analysis is consistent with Gault being of ordinary chondrite-like composition. Several spectra and a large datasets of broad band spectro-photometric observations obtained over the two oppositions do not show any sign of spectral variation over time.

Finally, we did not find any statistically significant signal of non-gravitational accelerations due to its activity even after the addition of previously unidentified detections of Gault dating back to 1958, which increased its orbital arc by a factor of almost 2.

These results were published in [7].

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
