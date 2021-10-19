Spins and shapes of V-type asteroids in the inner Main-Belt

Most basaltic V-type asteroids in the inner Main-Belt are located inside the collisional Vesta family and are considered parts of the fossil planetesimal (4) Vesta. Some asteroids are found outside the family and are considered Vesta fugitives, that is asteroids that migrated and have escaped the boarders of the family beyond recognition of common clustering methods. Nesvorny et al. 2008 simulated the escape paths of those objects and found that asteroids that end-up in the so-called Cell I (defined by orbital elements 2.2 < a < 2.3 AU, 0.05 < e < 0.2 and 0 deg < i < 10 deg) should maximize the Yarkovsky effect and predominantly (81%) have retrograde rotations. Asteroids that ended-up in the so-called Cell II (2.32 < a < 2.48 AU, 0.05 < e < 0.2 and 2 deg < I < 6 deg) should mostly be prograde rotators (60%). We have performed an extensive observational campaign starting in 2016 to obtain lightcurves of all V-types in both Cells larger than 5 km in diameter and model their spins and shapes. We have obtained photometry from several small and medium size telescopes (42 inch Hall telescope – Lowell Observatory, Zeiss telescope – Modra Observatory, University of Hawaii 88 inch telescope, Jacobus Kapteyn Telescope – Roque de los Muchachos Observatory, Roman Baranowski telescope – Winer Observatory, Perkins telescope – Lowell Observarory and several smaller telescopes). We modeled spins and shapes of the observed asteroids and compared their sense of rotation with the statistics obtained by Nesvorny et al. 2008.