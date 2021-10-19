Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Oct 03, 2021

Investigating the Existence of a New Planet in the Far Outer Solar System

Presentation #310.04 in the session “What is Hiding Beyond Neptune?”.

by Patryk Sofia Lykawka
Published onOct 03, 2021
Investigating the Existence of a New Planet in the Far Outer Solar System

Do the orbits of trans-Neptunian objects (TNOs) indicate the existence of a new planet in the outer solar system? Past studies without considering such unknown planets have great difficulties to explain two important properties: 1) TNOs with very high orbital inclinations (i > 45 deg); 2) A large population of TNOs with orbits too distant from Neptune’s gravitational influence (i.e., with perihelia q > 40 au). Here, I performed N-body computer simulations of the outer solar system to investigate the effects of a new planet on the orbital structure beyond Neptune. Considering the currently known orbital structure of TNOs, the formation of TNOs on peculiar orbits, and other constraints, I will discuss preliminary results on the potential orbits and masses of a candidate new planet in the solar system. Based on the gravitational perturbations of such a planet, I will also present observationally testable predictions for new populations of TNOs. Overall, these results will guide future astronomical surveys in the search for undiscovered planets located beyond Neptune.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with