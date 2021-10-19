Maturity-Correction Parameters for Far-Ultraviolet Surface Reflectance Maps of the Moon by LRO’s Lyman Alpha Mapping Project (LAMP)

Far ultraviolet (FUV) surface reflectance maps produced using the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) Lyman Alpha Mapping Project (LAMP)’s UV imaging spectrograph are diagnostic of both composition and maturity related features across the globe, owing to a general switch from volume scattering to surface scattering that occurs for wavelengths >170 nm for typical lunar materials. We derived a correction to the maturity signatures at FUV wavelengths following the methods used by Lucey et al. (2017) to establish the optical maturity parameter (OMAT) correction, and report similar parameters tailored for corrections of the LAMP FUV maps. These corrected maps show good correlation with lunar FeO, plagioclase, and bulk silicate abundance maps for moderate- to high-iron regions, demonstrating the utility for the corrected LAMP data to further identify differences in mineral composition in those regions. Together with additional FUV bandpass ratio global maps these maturity corrected FUV maps represent a unique view into a relatively unexplored region of the spectrum, showcasing their ability to complement and expand upon other multi-wavelength (visible, IR, thermal-IR) compositional mapping and mineral identification through remote sensing measurements.