The Cloud Structure on Venus Envisioned by a Self-consistent Cloud Condensation Model

The current Venus climate is largely regulated by the global coverage of sulfuric acid clouds. However, the cloud physics with binary condensation of H 2 SO 4 and H 2 O in the Venus atmosphere has not been fully explored. Previous theoretical studies either assumed a fixed cloud acidity to understand the cloud structure, or assumed that both sulfuric acid and water vapor follow their saturation vapor pressure curves. A self-consistent understanding of the cloud mass loading and cloud acidity is still lacking. In this study, we developed a one-dimensional cloud condensation model coupling condensation, diffusion, sedimentation and simple chemistry of H 2 SO 4 and H 2 O. Our model is able to successfully explain the observed vertical structure of cloud mass loading, cloud acidity, H 2 SO 4 and H 2 O gases from Pioneer Venus, Venus Express, Akatsuki and ground-based telescopes. We will present the complicated interaction between the H 2 SO 4 and H 2 O and that between vapor and clouds. We find that H 2 SO 4 gas can be significantly supersaturated above the middle cloud top when its chemical production rate is large. Our study also implies that the Venus cloud structure might have experienced a long-term variation following the SO 2 decadal fluctuations observed by Pioneer Venus and Venus Express. Future Venus missions like DAVINCI+ may be able to test this trend.