Ice Giant Ring Seismology

We investigate the prospect of using ring seismology to probe the interiors of the ice giants Uranus and Neptune. We produce normal mode spectra for different interior models of Uranus using the program GYRE. These normal mode spectra provide predictions of where in the rings of Uranus we might see effects of interior oscillations. The inner rings of Uranus look to be a promising location for identifying planetary normal mode resonances. The diversity of normal mode spectra implies that identification of even one or two modes in the rings of Uranus would eliminate a variety of interior models, and thus aid in the interpretation of Voyager observations and future spacecraft measurements. In addition, these calculations should show what aspects of the planets’ internal structure can be probed with ring seismology and should be taken into account for the planning of ring occultation observations by a future orbiting spacecraft.