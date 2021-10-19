Planetary Spin-Orbit Misalignment in S-Type Binaries in Embedded Cluster Environments

The majority of binary star systems that host exoplanets will spend the first portion of their lives within a star-forming cluster that may drive dynamical evolution of the binary-planet system. We perform numerical simulations of s-type planets, with masses and orbital architecture analogous to the solar system’s 4 gas giants, orbiting within the influence of a half solar mass binary companion. The binary-planet system is integrated simultaneously with an embedded stellar cluster environment. We find that the orbital evolution of the binary companion, when perturbed by the cluster, can destabilize of the planets within its orbit. We present several initial findings that characterize both the behavior of the binary companion during a planetary disruption event as well as the markers that such an event leaves behind on surviving planets. We note the importance of the inclusion of the cluster environment in these simulations as interactions between the binary and cluster stars are the main driver in planetary instability. Destabilized planetary systems ultimately end with significantly different orbital parameters for the surviving planets as compared to systems the retain all 4 of the original gas giants. The altered orbital configuration of surviving planets in a destabilized system point to a dynamical source of exoplanets that have a spin-orbit misalignment with their host star.