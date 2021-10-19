Skip to main content
Published on Oct 03, 2021

Numerical Modeling of Granular Segregation in Microgravity: Comparison with Experimental Results

Presentation #404.01 in the session “NEO Surface Properties”.

by Rahul Jain, Zachary G Lacey, and Christine M Hartzell
Many asteroids are predicted to be cohesive aggregates (i.e., a loose collection of grains held together by cohesion and self-gravity). Qualitative observations, of Itokawa for example, show natural grain distributions by size, with the larger grains tending toward the surface and the distal ends of asteroids. The Strata-1 experiment on the ISS aimed to test the viability of naturally occurring vibrations as a mode of granular segregation in microgravity. Strata-1 consisted of tubes of grains, some glass and some simulant, exposed to the natural vibrations on the ISS. Upon return to Earth, analysis of the tube of spherical grains using x-ray computerized tomography (XCT) images suggested that granular segregation occurred. In this work, we numerically model the Strata-1 experiment and compare the resulting segregation to that observed in the physical experiment. Comparing the physical experiment with a numerical model allows us to test the accuracy of our model as well as the sensitivity of the results to the initial packing of the grains.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
