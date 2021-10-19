Constraining the nature of the possible extrasolar PDS110b ring system

The star PDS110 underwent two similar eclipses in 2008 and 2011, which lasted around 25 days each. One plausible explanation for these events is that an unseen giant planet (PDS110b) eclipsed the star, and this planet is circled by a ring system that fills a significant fraction of its Hill sphere. Since several physical parameters of the planet could not be determined from the observational data, we propose to constrain the mass and eccentricity of this planet and the size and inclination of the ring through thousands of numerical simulations of the three-body problem. The simulations were performed with the Rebound package assuming a wide range of different orbital configurations of the planet and particles. Each simulation was carried out for 104 orbital periods of the particle, and a system was considered unstable if a collision or ejection happened. Although our results show that a stable ring system with a radial extent that matches the observed eclipse can be found both for prograde or retrograde configuration, the preferred solution is that the ring has an inclination lower than 60° and a radius between 0.1 and 0.2 au and that the planet is more massive than 35 MJup and has a low eccentricity (<0.05).