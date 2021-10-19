Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Oct 03, 2021

Tilt of Planetary Spin-axis in Protoplanetary Disks

Presentation #406.05 in the session “Exoplanets and Systems: Dynamics II”.

by Yashvardhan Tomar and Gongjie Li
Published onOct 03, 2021
With recent improvements in observational techniques, the orientation of the rotational spin-axis of an exoplanet has been constrained (e.g., 2MASS J01225093–2439505 favors a misaligned planetary spin-axis as shown by Bryan et al. 2020). It remains unclear, however, how the spin states of planets are excited during the formation of planetary systems. In this presentation, I will demonstrate the feasibility of high obliquity excitation of planetary bodies via secular spin-orbit resonances under the influence of the protoplanetary disk. Specifically, I will show how the disk profile of the circumstellar and circumplanetary disks affect the spin evolution; and also characterize the effects due to a satellite. Understanding the efficiency in the enhancement of spin-inclination and its dependence on various disk and planet properties will also constrain the formation processes of planets in disks.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
