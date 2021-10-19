FUV Phase Curves of Both Lit and Unlit Sides of Saturn’s Rings from Cassini UVIS Data

We present both reflectance (lit side) and transmission (unlit side) FUV (Far Ultraviolet) phase curves of Saturn’s A, B and C rings. These data were collected by the Cassini UVIS (Ultraviolet Imaging Spectrograph) data over a wide range of viewing geometries. Understanding the phase dependance of the observed spectra is important for understanding the scattering properties of the rings. We calculate a best-fit Hapke model to the data to compute each phase curve. Hapke fit parameters are presented, as well as a discussion of the retrieved mean-slope angle parameter which describes the macroscopic roughness of the material being observed. Phase curves for each of the rings are provided for several different FUV wavelengths.