Proposal Writing: Tips and Tricks

The success of scientists depends upon their ability to obtain funding. One of the largest challenges is to create strong proposals. Using Research Opportunities in Space and Earth Sciences (ROSES) from NASA as a template, this poster will focus on tips and tricks for communicating science through successful proposal writing. We will highlight the top 10 tips for proposal writing, as well as several pieces of advice that will guide you as you go through the proposal writing journey. We will also advertise upcoming workshops, including one specific for the Division for Planetary Sciences Conference attendees. As a result of the future workshop, participants will be able to understand the proposal writing, reviewing, and selection process for federally funded research. The workshop will also help those who have previously submitted proposals improve their performance, as well as maintaining one’s values throughout this difficult process. Story tellers will add unique and important lessons learned to the workshop.

Acknowledgments: We’d like to thank NASA HQ’s Science Mission Directorate for funding this work. Additionally, we’d like to thank the Innovation Foundry at JPL for their input and guidance on creating this poster and the workshops. Finally, we’d like to thank all the amazing participants of this workshop over the years, whose feedback has helped shape this work.