Introducing the Pale-Blue Dot (PBDot) Space Telescope

Remote observation of the terrestrial planets across their reflectance and emission spectra is an important first step for the future study of exoplanets. The “Pale-Blue Dot” (or PBDot) telescope is a proposed miniature space-observatory consisting of an array of small (~1 cm) collectors to spectroscopically analyze the surfaces and atmospheres of the terrestrial planets. The observatory will ideally by placed beyond 4 AU (e.g., near one of Jovian Lagrange points) to enable continuous observation of the terrestrial planets over at least three orbital cycles. PBDot will demonstrate how to glean orbital and physical data, such as radius, albedo, temperature, rotation and seasonality, and the existence of surface water, from a single pixel of an unresolved planet.