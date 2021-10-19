The Polarization of Total Solar Eclipse (TSE) Corona and Total Lunar Eclipse

The polarization in nature is essentially the scattering of electromagnetic radiation by the various components of the scattering medium it traverses through. The polarization of the total solar and lunar eclipses (not unique in the solar system) are resultant of the scattering of light by the atmispheres of the sun and moon. I will describe how to utilize and measure the polarization from recent events for 2017 onwards. WIth the availability of citizen science teams and equipment to image, acquire spectroscopy and polarimetry of the eclipses, the various types of eclipses can be utilized to study physics and discoveries like exoplanets and characterize them. I will highlight the various campaigns for the multi-eclipses in the next decade and explore the solar system via polarization.