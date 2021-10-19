Changes in activity of Centaur 2014 OG392 one year after its first detection

Centaurs are solar system bodies exhibiting comet-like behavior well-beyond water ice sublimation region. Our object of interest is active Centaur 2014 OG392, whose cometary activity was detected at distance 10 AU from the Sun by Chandler et al. (2020). We observed Centaur 2014 OG392 on two separate nights during the second half of the year 2020. Images were acquired with 8.1m telescope at Gemini North Observatory located in Hawaii. Aim of the observations was search for possible changes in cometary activity one year after its first detection. For analysis we used stack of 4x110s exposures acquired on August 26, and stack of 10x100s exposures acquired on September 13. We analyzed activity and changes in activity and compared our results with previous works reporting activity on Centaur 2014 OG392.