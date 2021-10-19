Expanding and Enhancing Planetary Science Content in the ADS

In response to NASA’s efforts supporting Interdisciplinary Research across Science Mission Directorate Divisions, the NASA Astrophysics Data System has been asked to expand its coverage of the literature in Planetary Sciences. This expansion project, which will be carried out over the next three years, involves the indexing and curation of refereed and non-refereed journal articles, conference proceedings, PhD Thesis, meeting abstracts, preprints, high-level datasets and software. During this time, ongoing citation and topic analysis on this disciplinary content will provide us with opportunities to improve content coverage and search relevance. Text mining efforts will be used to enrich these records through automated detection of concepts found in papers and the extraction of links to online datasets and software used in them. The ultimate goal of this effort is to provide the same level of support for Planetary Science as ADS currently provides for Astrophysics.