Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Apr 01, 2022

Are Active Galactic Nuclei in Post-Starburst Galaxies Driving the Change or Along for the Ride?

Presentation #101.02 in the session “AGN I (Oral)”.

by Lauranne Lanz, Sofia Stepanoff, Ryan Hickox, Katherine Alatalo, K. French, Kate Rowlands, and Kristina Nyland
Published onApr 01, 2022
Are Active Galactic Nuclei in Post-Starburst Galaxies Driving the Change or Along for the Ride?

The role of active galactic nuclei (AGN) in driving, or helping to drive, galaxies to transition from an actively star-forming state to quiescence remains an important open question. Post-starburst galaxies are the logical laboratory in which to investigate this question. We recently examined the X-ray luminosity of 12 post-starburst galaxies using a forward-modeling analysis to constrain their properties based on their weak but significantly detected emission. We find that many of these galaxies are consistent with a present, but lower-luminosity AGN. I will discuss our observations on these galaxies, the methodology we used to constrain their parameters, and their implications for the nature of AGN in post-starburst galaxies.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with