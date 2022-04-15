Challenges in NASA Astrophysics, today ± 10 years

NASA’s astrophysics program is more than 60 years old. With the recent launch of the James Webb Space Telescope and the launch of the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope later this decade, NASA will complete its second wave of Great Observatories. The Great Observatories and focused smaller missions provide capabilities for addressing the outstanding questions in astrophysics. The recently released 2020 Decadal Survey in Astronomy and Astrophysics has recommend a third wave of Great Observatories, starting with a large near-infrared/visible/ultraviolet mission optimized for characterizing exoplanets and including X-ray and far-infrared missions. There are many challenges to realizing the vision of the 2020 decadal Survey, and the future is never guaranteed. This talk will look back to how the 2010 Decadal Survey was implemented and lay out the challenges to implementing the 2020 Decadal Survey. Solutions to those challenges will be suggested.