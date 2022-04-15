Multiwavelength analysis of Periodic Fermi-LAT Blazars

Blazars display variable emission across the entire wavelength spectrum, which ranges in timescales from minutes to years. Our recent work has shown that a sample of blazars presents significant periodic emission at gamma-ray energies. In this talk, we show that these blazars present similar periodic patterns in their multiwavelength (MWL) emission, covering the X-ray, ultraviolet, optical, and radio bands. Additionally, the different MWL fluxes are correlated, denoting a co-spatial origin. Finally, we infer constraints on the binary hypothesis for PG 1553+113 based on observed long-term trends in its MWL emission.