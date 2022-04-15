Studying the circumnuclear environment of Polar-scattered Seyfert 1 galaxies

Despite being a vital structure in the context of galactic evolution, the supermassive black hole environment, including the clumpy torus, is not well understood. The penetrative X-rays from the central engine and the infrared dust emission can map these complex structures. Polar-scattered Seyfert 1 galaxies (PSS) are moderately inclined AGN with 12 known sources and a lot of archival data. Our study investigates the warm absorber and torus structure of all twelve, known PSS using, often multi-epoch, archival X-ray spectra along with the available infrared photometric data using a self-consistent physical torus model. This study is nearing completion and current results indicate: a) The X-ray reflection spectrum in PSS can be well described as a reprocessing by a stable clumpy torus. b) The soft X-ray spectra of these sources are often very complex. c) The variability patterns of the sources with multi-epoch broadband X-ray spectra are diverse. d) The IR SED of some sources require an additional component, possibly the dusty polar-scatterer. We will present our complete results and put them in context of what has been found for Seyfert tori.