Ionization Distributions in Outflows of Active Galaxies: Universal Trends and Prospect of Future XRISM Measurements

The physics behind the ionization structure of outflows from black holes is yet to be fully understood. A major improvement in this area and in X-ray observations in general will potentially occur with the launch of the XRISM/Resolve spectrometer. In this work, we predict the abilities of Resolve in exploring this ionization structure. Using archival observations with the Chandra/HETG gratings over the past two decades, we measured an absorption measure distribution for a sample of outflows in active galaxies, namely the dependence of (log) column density on the (log) ionization parameter, ξ. The slope of these distributions is found to be universally between -0.04 and 0.59. We find an anti-correlation between total column density of the outflow and the AGN luminosity, and none with the black hole mass and accretion efficiency.

In this work, we study the abilities of Resolve in exploring the outflow ionization structure. We constructed the absorption measure distributions using the Resolve data from simulated Resolve spectra, utilizing its superior resolution and effective area. Resolve constrains the column density of the high ξ components better than HETG, even with shorter observations. These components carry the highest column densities.