Hitting A Brick Wall: Simulating the Interaction of a Relativistic Jet with an ICM/Lobe Interface in Cygnus A

The jets in FR II radio galaxy Cygnus A have inflated giant radio lobes which are also seen in the X-rays as cavities. Both lobes have primary and secondary hotspots where the jets are interacting with the interface between the lobe and the shock-compressed ICM. The primary hotspot in the eastern radio lobe is situated in a circular hole approximately 8 kpc in diameter, presumably carved out by the jet. We use the special relativistic hydrodynamics module of the GAMER code to investigate the interaction of a relativistic jet with an ICM/lobe interface. We explore a parameter space over angle of incidence between the jet and the interface, and interface widths. We will describe the properties of the interaction in the simulations, including the disruption of the interface and the properties of the deflected material.