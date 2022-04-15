Constraining the X-ray Luminosity of the Compact Obscured Nuclei NGC1377 and IC860

Compact Obscured Nuclei (CONs) provide a unique window into the growth of supermassive black holes. However, it is difficult to measure the accretion rate of these sources using X-rays given the high level of obscuration. We recently investigated this question in two nearby CONs, NGC1377 and IC860, using a combination of Chandra and NuSTAR observations. Due to low photon counts, a spectrum could not be fit, so we took a forward modeling approach. For each AGN, a variety of models with different luminosities and obscurations were simulated and the results were compared to the photon number and hardness rations of the observations. NuSTAR and Chandra found different best model values, indicating that Chandra may be catching only the scattered emission. We present our analysis of these galaxies and our conclusions regarding the nature of their AGN, which was supported by NASA grants 80NSSC20K0050 and NNX17AB58G.