Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Apr 01, 2022

Modeling TXS 0506+056 Neutrino Flares for AMEGO-X

Presentation #106.38 in the session “AGN (Poster)”.

by Tiffany Lewis, Chris Karwin, Tonia Venters, Henrike Fleischhack, Yong Sheng, Carolyn Kierans, Regina Caputo, and Julie McEnery
Published onApr 01, 2022
Modeling TXS 0506+056 Neutrino Flares for AMEGO-X

TXS 0506+056 is the first multimessenger blazar, having been detected twice by IceCube during events described as neutrino flares, one of which coincided with a gamma-ray flare. We develop and apply a one-zone, leptohadronic particle transport model to the broadband SED simultaneous with each neutrino event. The model is specifically designed to examine the effects of particle acceleration on the observable data through self-consistent implementation of both acceleration and cooling processes. Additionally, we compare with other successful models from the literature that suggest divergent physical interpretations to suggest that AMEGO-X is well poised to differentiate between these models through multimessenger collaboration on blazar flares.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with