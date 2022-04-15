AGN Jets as Heat Pumps in Cool-Core Clusters

Observations of cool core galaxy clusters imply that some form of heating must keep the cluster centers from cooling catastrophically. While the microphysical details are still uncertain, the prevalence of radio galaxies and X-ray cavities in the centers of these clusters suggests that Active Galactic Nuclei (AGN) are a key component in explaining the required heat input: AGN jets are known to produce bubbles which propagate into the intra-cluster medium. As recently proposed, the motions driven by these jets may work in a way similar to a geothermal heat pump, by bringing cold gas from the cluster center into thermal contact with the hot outer atmosphere of the cluster. We investigate this using full 3D magneto-hydrodynamic (MHD) simulations with anisotropic conduction. I will discuss numerical simulations that investigate the efficiency of heat conduction in clusters mitigated by AGN Jet feedback and its effects on the observational properties of cool core clusters.