Abstract
Published on Apr 01, 2022

Modeling the Extragalactic Background Light and Absorption of High Energy Gamma-Rays

Presentation #106.47 in the session “AGN (Poster)”.

by Justin Finke, Marco Ajello, Alberto Dominguez, Abhishek Desai, and Dieter Hartmann
Apr 01, 2022
High energy gamma-rays are absorbed by pair creation with photons of the extragalactic background light (EBL). This enables the use of gamma-ray absorption to constrain evolution of the EBL, which is directly related to the cosmic star formation rate. We combine gamma-ray data for blazars from the Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope with luminosity density measurements from galaxy surveys to infer the cosmic star formation rate, dust extinction in galaxies, and other quantities of astrophysical interest.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
